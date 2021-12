All Sports

2021’s biggest moments: Djokovic-Nadal epic, Mark Cavendish's fairytale, Olympic glory & Katie Archibald domination

2021 was the year sport returned from the doldrums. Here are the biggest moments from Eurosport’s coverage, including an all-time epic between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Mark Cavendish’s remarkable Tour de France return, Olympic glory for Beth Shriever, Charlotte Worthington, Laura and Jason Kenny, Sky Brown and some Katie Archibald domination.

00:09:32, 17 hours ago