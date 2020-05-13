Aleksandr Karelin - Why the 'Russian Bear' is one of wrestling's greatest ever stars

2019/20
E3 Harelbeke (2013)
An inside look into wrestling and one of the most feared champions of all time: Aleksandr Karelin.
What exactly is Teqball?
IOC president Thomas Bach is still optimistic that the 2020 Tokyo Games can still go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The Laureus Award ended in a tie between two sporting greats.
Ohio is a hub for tennis, and has been for 120 years.
What do you get when you’re the 10th largest state by area, but the smallest in population? A whole lot of room for adventurous activities.
“If you build it, he will come.” So go the words from the classic 1989 film, ‘Field of Dreams’...
Great Britain’s Seonaid McIntosh was among the winners at the Golden Target awards ceremony.
Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
We take a detailed look at Sambo and the techniques and rules involved in a very precise and entertaining sport.