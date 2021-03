All Sports

Annabel Croft 'deeply shocked by the viciousness' of social media abuse

The abuse she has received on social media has left Annabel Croft “deeply shocked”. The former British number one was speaking during the International Women’s Day - Women in Sport programme that aired on Eurosport on Monday March 8. She told presenter Orla Chennaoui that one instance of abuse had left her shaking and feeling sick.

00:09:03, 2 hours ago