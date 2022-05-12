Warner Bros. Discovery and BT have agreed to form a 50:50 joint venture company to create a new premium sports offering for the UK & Ireland.

The new joint venture will bring audiences a compelling collection of rights including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the English Premier League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, the Olympic Games, tennis Grand Slams featuring the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, cycling Grand Tours including the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia and the winter sports World Cup season.

Both BT Sport and Eurosport UK will initially retain their separate brands and product propositions in the market before being brought together under a single brand in the future.

Marc Allera, CEO BT’s Consumer division, said “As a global sports and entertainment broadcaster Warner Bros. Discovery is the perfect partner to work with us to take BT Sport to the next stage of its growth.

"We’re excited to be joining forces to bring the best of BT Sport together with Eurosport UK to create a fantastic new sports offer alongside all the entertainment that discovery+ has to offer BT customers.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the established, creative and innovative broadcaster that BT Sport has become. We have a brilliant team who are dedicated to broadcasting amazing sporting moments and we look forward to working with Eurosport UK to realise the opportunities that this next stage will bring both our team and our viewers.”

Andrew Georgiou, President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe said “We know sports fans want a much simpler and straightforward way to watch the teams, players and athletes they care about. This is one of the reasons we are so excited by the opportunity to combine BT Sport and Eurosport UK to create a broad, premium sports offering that will enjoy a strong appeal to consumers throughout the household.

"Our strategy to bring the best sports and entertainment content together under a single consumer proposition has shown to be a real winner, delivering higher engagement and retention as sports fans stay for our entertainment library and receive even greater value from their subscription.

"Combining our UK & Ireland sports assets with BT Sport will help take this even further, ultimately delivering a richer content proposition while also bringing sport to a bigger entertainment audience.”

What does this mean for customers?

Those customers who access BT Sport through BT directly, and the majority of BT TV customers, are set to receive discovery+, the non-fiction entertainment streaming service which is home to Eurosport’s live and on-demand streaming offer in the UK & Ireland, as part of existing subscriptions.

