The sporting world has paid tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman who has passed away aged 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer.

Boseman, who did not make his diagnosis public, died at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

All Sports American sport stands against racism YESTERDAY AT 16:38

Boseman, most famous for his role in the 2018 superhero film Black Panther, also starred in high-profile sports films.

He played Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), Floyd Little in The Express: The Earnie Davis Story (2008) and also played an NFL prospect in Draft Day (2014).

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he was feeling emotional after setting a new track record time in qualifying for the Belgium Grand Prix on Saturday.

"Today is a really important pole for me," Hamilton said after the end of the qualifying session.

"I woke up to the saddest news of Chadwick passing away," he continued. "It's been such a heavy year I think for all of us and that news just really, really broke me.

"It was really not easy to get back in focus coming in today with that hanging on my heart, but I wanted to get out there and drive to perfection

What he's done for our people, what he's done for the superhero shows all the young kids that it's possible. He was such a shining light. Wakanda forever.

The sports community has united to pay tribute to Boseman. Some of the best are below.

All Sports From Osaka to LeBron, Shiffrin to Joshua: The champions making their voices heard 27/08/2020 AT 08:27