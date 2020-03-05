Getty Images
Cycling, MotoGP, Tennis, Football, Olympic qualifiers - how coronavirus is affecting sport
As the coronavirus spreads around the world, many sporting events have been cancelled, with fears that many others could follow. Check out how the sports world has been affected by the epidemic.
Football
- Women's Olympic qualifiers moved from Wuhan to Nanjing, later switched to Sydney (Jan 22)
- China Women's Olympic qualifier home leg against South Korea scheduled for March moved to Sydney (Jan 29)
- All domestic games in China at all levels postponed (Jan 30)
- Asian Champions League involving Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed until April (Feb 4)
- Vietnam bans the hosting of sports events in February, AFC Cup games switched to away fixtures (Feb 7)
- AFC Cup East Zone matches postponed until April (Feb 11)
- Daegu FC And Pohang Steelers home games in K-League postponed (Feb 21)
- China's 2022 World Cup qualifiers at home to Maldives and away to Guam in March moved to Thailand (Feb 21)
- Inter Milan v Sampdoria, Torino v Parma, Verona v Cagliari and Atalanta v Sassuolo Serie A fixtures postponed. Several matches in Serie B and Serie D called off too (Feb 23)
- Start of K-League postponed, four teams in AFC Champions League to play behind closed doors (Feb 24)
- Top two tiers of Swiss football matches postponed (Feb 28)
- Juventus v Inter Milan, Udinese v Fiorentina, AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v Spal, Sassuolo v Brescia (all Serie A) all postponed (Feb 29)
- Sampdoria v Hellas Verona (Serie A) postponed (March 1)
- International Champions Cup matches in Asia this summer cancelled (March 2)
- Swiss League suspended until March 23 (March 2)
- Coppa Italia match between Juventus and AC Milan postponed (March 3)
- AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Udinese v Fiorentina and Sassuolo v Brescia postponed (March 7)
Cycling
- UAE Tour cancelled after two staff members at event test positive (Feb 27)
- Strade Bianche men and women's elite races (7 March)
Tennis
- ITF moves Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event away from Dongguan to Kazakhstan (Jan 26)
- China forfeits Davis Cup tie against Romania after players are unable to travel (Feb 18)
- WTA 125k even Xi'An Open cancelled (Feb 20)
- WTA event Kunming Open (April 27-May 3) cancelled (March 3)
- ATP Challenger events in Anning, Smarkand cancelled (March 3)
- ATP Challenger events in Seoul, Busan, Guangju and Madrid postponed (March 3)
Motorsports
- Formula E E-Prix in Sanya, China called off (Feb 2)
- Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in April, postponed (Feb 12)
- MotoGP race on Qatar scheduled for March 8 called off due to travel restrictions (March 1)
- MotoGP race in Thailand on March 22 is cancelled (March 2)
- World Superbikes Qatar (March 13-15) postponed (March 3)
Golf
- LPGA's Blue Bay tournament due to be held on Hainan Island cancelled (Jan 31)
- Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific golf championship, due to take place in Thailand on from February 12-15, postponed until October (Feb 8)
- LPGA Thailand due to start on Feb 20 and Women's World Championship (Singapore), due to start on Feb 27 both postponed (Feb 9)
- PGA Tour Series-China postpones two qualifying tournaments, number of regular season tournaments cut from 14 to 10 (Feb 12)
- European Tour's Maybank Championship and China Open (both in April) postponed (Feb 14)
Rugby
- Singapore and Hong Kong legs of World Rugby Sevens Series postponed from April until October (Feb 13)
- Scotland v Italy Women's Six Nations match postponed (Feb 23)
- Ospreys' and Ulster's Pro14 matches on February 29 against Zebre and Bennetton postponed. Italian National Championship matches for weekend of Feb 28 also suspended (Feb 24)
- Italy v Ireland men's Six Nations match for March 7 postponed
Athletics
- World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing postponed from March until 2021 (Jan 29)
- World Triathlon Series opening event in Abu Dhabi postponed. Organisers hope to stage it later in March or in April (Feb 29)
Basketball
- FIBA relocates Women's Olympic qualifying tournament from Foshan to Serbia (Jan 27)
- FIBA Asia Cup qualifying matches between Japan and China, Philippines and Thailand and China and Malaysia all postponed (Feb 14)
- Basketball Africa League postponed (March 4)
Winter sports
- World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Seoul cancelled (Feb 26)
- Engadin ski marathon in Switzerland with around 14,000 participants cancelled (Feb 27)
- Fans banned from biathlon event in Nove Mesto on March 5 (March 2)
Boxing
- IOC cancels Olympic boxing qualifiers in Wuhan, moving event to Amman in March (Jan 22)
Badminton
- China Masters in Hainan postponed after players withdraw (Feb 1)
- Asia Championships moved from China to Philippines (March 4)
Cricket
- Women's tournament between Netherlands, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand on April 3 cancelled (March 2)
Weightlifting
- Asian Weightlifting Championships moved from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan (Feb 17)
Wrestling
- Asian Olympic Games qualifying in Kyrgyzstan cancelled due to government advice (Feb 28)
Table tennis
- First-stage draw of Table Tennis World Championships postponed, organisers seeking WHO advice before deciding whether to postpone tournament (Feb 21)