New York teams cleared to restart training

Allonzo Trier #14 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Evan Fournier #10 of the Orlando Magic during the second half of the game at Madison Square Garden on February 26, 2019 in New York City.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
an hour ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has cleared sports teams based in the state to restart training after the coronavirus pandemic.

New York is one of the areas in the world worst hit by the pandemic, recording almost 30,000 deaths, almost a third of all deaths in the United States.

The Major League Baseball, NBA, NHL and MLS calendars have all been badly affected by the crisis but teams now based in New York will be able to get back to training.

"We want you up," Cuomo said.

"We want people to be to watch sports, to the extent that people are still staying home. It gives people something to do, it's a return to normalcy.

"So we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible."

The Yankees and the Mets, New York City's two baseball teams, have been training in Florida, where there are fewer restrictions, while the NBA has said that it is exploring the possibility of playing the season at Disney World Florida.

All Sports
