Cristiano Ronaldo calls Tom Brady the ‘GOAT’ at Laureus World Sports Awards

We always presumed Cristiano Ronaldo considered himself as the greatest of all time, but this revelation shows the sweeping influence of Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Brady will return for a 23rd season as a professional after a swift retirement U-turn, with the 44-year-old declaring he has “unfinished business” in the NFL. Max Verstappen and Elaine Thompson-Herah also won big awards.

00:00:31, 20 minutes ago