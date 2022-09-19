Players and athletes past and present, including David Beckham and Tyson Fury, have joined sports clubs and associations to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.

The Queen, who ruled for longer than any Monarch in British history, passed away at her residence in Balmoral, on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

Her funeral took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, followed by a committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Horse racing had been the only major sport due to take place on Monday and was postponed, while two Premier League games were postponed over the weekend of September 17-18 due to policing demands ahead of the state funeral.

SPORTS STARS PAY THEIR TRIBUTES

Beckham, who queued for 13 hours to see the Queen lying-in-state prior to the funeral, wrote a message on Instagram which read: "Our Queen is home.

"Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen. This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational and caring leader.

"People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen.

"Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication.

"Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure. Long live the King."

Boxer Fury was another to post, writing: "I've been off social media for the last 10 days mourning in respect for our Queen who's died.

"I hope the funeral goes well, condolences to the full family and may she rest in heaven for eternity."

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shared his thoughts, commenting: "Today, the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating her legacy and unwavering service.

"My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day."

Eurosport's special commemorative show, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: A Sporting Tribute , which aired on Monday evening, saw a number of other British sports stars pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Sir Steve Redgrave, who was awarded his knighthood by the Queen, Five-time Olympic gold medallist rower, who was awarded his knighthood by the Queen, said : "I can't think of anybody over the last 70 years that has come close to promoting our country around the world, and embracing, recognising people's achievements, and just being a fantastic figurehead."

Three-time London Marathon winner Paula Radcliffe said : "I've always really, really admired the Queen, and I think it is very hard to put into words what she meant to all of us."

Virginia Wade, who was presented with the Wimbledon title in 1977 by the Queen, , who was presented with the Wimbledon title in 1977 by the Queen, said : "She will always be the Queen, we will never stop talking about her. We will always be telling stories from everyone who ever met her.

"Always in my upbringing and as I grew up she was there, she was the ultimate.

"She was this magnificent person and you really did bow down in deference and appreciation of her."

