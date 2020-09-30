Month-long digital series throughout October to celebrate black athletes past and present

Fans to experience 31 memorable moments from the Olympic Summer Games

Part of Eurosport’s year-round championing of Olympic athletes and stories

In support of Black History Month this October, Eurosport and Team GB will come together to celebrate and acknowledge the impact black athletes have made throughout British history by re-living memorable moments from the Olympic Summer Games.

Established in the United States in 1976, Black History Month has since expanded to annual celebrations across the UK, Republic of Ireland and Canada to celebrate contributions made by black communities and individuals throughout history.

As the Official Broadcaster of the Olympic Games in the UK, Eurosport will deliver a month-long digital series re-living past Olympic Summer Games achievements by black athletes, including daily video and imagery hosted on its UK Twitter profile (@Eurosport_UK) and available to follow on Eurosport.co.uk. Team GB’s in-depth knowledge and athlete expertise, supported by a research project from their partner the University of Hull, has helped Eurosport shape the series, as well as supporting the storytelling by sharing the content across its own digital platforms.

The series will feature moments such as Harry Edward’s 100m bronze medal winning performance at the Antwerp 1920 Olympic Games, and John ‘Jack’ London clinching silver at the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam. Plus, more recently, Audley Harrison becoming the first British boxer to win super heavyweight gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and Louis Smith’s medal haul across three consecutive Games from 2008-2016.

Eurosport will show every minute of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 via digital services next summer. It champions Olympic Games content all-year-round and are dedicated in providing a diverse and inclusive stage to showcase heroes across all sport.

Simon Downing, Head of Eurosport UK said:

“Eurosport has a rich heritage in providing our viewers with some of the most memorable moments in sport history. We are delighted to partner with Team GB for Black History Month and offer fans the chance to re-live some of the greatest Olympic achievements from black British athletes.

We are committed in delivering a diverse and inclusive experience across all our services and platforms and this campaign provides a further opportunity to engage sports fans with the greatest moments from the finest athletes of all backgrounds. We hope this activity helps recognise the impact black athletes have on sport not just past and present but moving forward.

Team GB is one of the most diverse and inclusive sports teams in the UK, representing athletes from all four home nations and every aspect of society. For Tokyo 2020, Team GB launched its campaign which aims to bring the nation together and celebrates stories of diversity, courage, overcoming the odds and success that belong to the athletes who will make up Team GB next summer.

Chief Executive of the British Olympic Association, Andy Anson, commented:

“We take great pride in the rich history of successful black athletes who have represented Team GB, dating back to Harry Edward who became Great Britain’s first black Olympic medallist in 1920.

"The campaign we are running in partnership with Eurosport throughout Black History Month celebrates 100 years of black athletes being an integral and important part of our team through to present day where we look forward to seeing athletes create their own history at the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympic Games.”

