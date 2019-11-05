Eurosport app: Receive customised alerts for the latest sports news you care about

After downloading the Eurosport app, simply click on the icon in the top right of the screen to access 'My profile'.

Click into the 'Manage my alerts' section, shown below within 'My profile'.

Under 'Manage my alerts', you can turn the alert icon orange to receive notifications for all major sports stories.

Additionally, you can pick the sports, events, teams and individuals you care most about to receive specific notifications.

To add an alert, simply hit the plus icon in the top right of the screen and select your sport/event/team/individual.

Once selected, your chosen notifications will appear in the 'Manage my alerts' section with the orange alert icon. You can remove these at any time.

Enjoy all the latest sports news and features on the Eurosport app!

