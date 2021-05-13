Raw - Stories of Bravery, Determination, and Talent explores the different boundaries, prejudices, and issues that have challenged elite athletes across the world

New eight-part Eurosport Original series launching on May 19 to feature elite sportspeople including French rugby great Serge Betsen, World Champion boxer Jane Couch, 19 Grand Tour stage-winning cyclist Marcel Kittel, and more

Series produced in partnership with creative agency MUNDIAL in first collaboration with Eurosport

Premiering on Wednesday 19 May, the eight-episode series will be released weekly across all major UK podcast platforms until Wednesday 20 June. Renowned presenter Owen Blackhurst, host of MUNDIAL’s multi-award winning Spotify Original podcast, GIANT, will be joined by a series of pioneering figures from the world of sport, who tell their stories of remarkable defiance in the face of the issues that they have overcome.

Episode one sees women’s boxing pioneer Jane Couch and world title challenger Natasha Jonas discuss their battles in the face of horrific discrimination within the sport and how their perseverance has left their profession in a much-improved place for future generations.

Scott Young, Eurosport SVP Production and Content said:

“Raw features some of the most remarkable athletes that have had to overcome so much just to compete, let alone perform at the highest level of their sports.

“We’re pleased to continue our mission of unlocking the power of sport by educating audiences everywhere, igniting conversations around our values and telling inspiring stories from sport.

MUNDIAL are award-winning content creators and their position and tone of voice matches perfectly with our vision. Our partnership will enable us to further this by producing an authentic series that we know listeners everywhere will be stimulated, fascinated and captivated by while listening to each episode.

Owen Blackhurst, host of Raw and MUNDIAL Head of Business said:

We came away from the first meeting with Eurosport incredibly excited about the prospect of making this series because of the shared goal to tell important stories that often fly under the radar and don’t get the exposure they deserve. These aren’t really sports stories, they are human stories. Stories about learning to walk again. Being used as a drug mule by people smugglers. Fighting insidious sexism for the right to compete. We’re very privileged that these incredible people shared their stories with us, and are proud to share them with a global audience.

Raw is the latest original series produced by Eurosport in collaboration with authentic content creators. It follows the launch of Eurosport’s original short film series Trailblazers in partnership with Refresh Sports Consultancy and Production, which shines a light on the world’s greatest sporting icons through engaging animation, archive content and contemporary interviews. The 10-part series features biweekly episodes that celebrates those who did more than just win, but also pioneered change in society.

The full schedule of Raw episodes and athletes featured includes:

Episode 1 (19 May): Jane Couch & Natasha Jonas (Boxing) - Topic : Gender equality.

Jane Couch & Natasha Jonas (Boxing) - : Gender equality. Episode 2 (26 May): Ryan Boyle (Cycling) - Topic : Disability

Ryan Boyle (Cycling) - : Disability Episode 3 (2 June): Alison Van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen (Tennis) - Topic : Sexual orientation

Alison Van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen (Tennis) - : Sexual orientation Episode 4 (9 June): Serge Betsen (Rugby) - Topic : Pain

Serge Betsen (Rugby) - : Pain Episode 5 (16 June): Farid Walizadeh (Boxing) and Asif Sultani (Karate) - Topic : Displacement

Farid Walizadeh (Boxing) and Asif Sultani (Karate) - : Displacement Episode 6 (23 June): Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian (Bobsleigh) - Topic : Identity

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian (Bobsleigh) - : Identity Episode 7 (30 June): Marcel Kittel (Cycling) - Topic : Mental Health.

Marcel Kittel (Cycling) - : Mental Health. Episode 8 (7 July): DaMarcus Beasley and Daryl Dike (Football) - Topic: Racial Inequality

