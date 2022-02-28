After the success of the ministerial conference held on 7 and 8 February on the theme "Sport and Sustainable Development Goals in childhood: the societal challenges of an adapted sport practice", the Ministry of Sport, within the framework of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, is once again joining forces with Eurosport for the upcoming conference to be held at the European Parliament on 3 March.

Sport, like many other sectors, is strongly affected by the consequences of climate change. How can we as an industry envisage the development, or even the sustainability of physical activity and sport, in a very degraded environment? Moreover, as sport is a vehicle for civic emancipation, education, and solidarity, it has a strong potential for commitment and behavioural change.

Ad

This ministerial conference will therefore address the reciprocal links between sport and sustainable development issues: reduction of emissions linked to individual or collective transport, reduction of waste, preservation of natural environments, respect for seasonality, evolution towards more sober practices, and education on sustainable development objectives.

All Sports IOC calls for sports to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events 2 HOURS AGO

This event aims to position sport and its stakeholders as stakeholders in the European Union's environmental and climate strategy, in the framework of the Green Pact for Europe.

Organized within the context of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, this conference, this conference will give the floor to experts, researchers, sports event organizers, business leaders and representatives of the European sports movement to discuss the cross-impact between sport and the environment and the prospects for a greener and more sustainable sport. These exchanges will be enhanced by the experience of actors such as Surfrider Europe or Protect Our Winter.

On this occasion, Eurosport, the event's media partner, will bring its knowledge of sport to the debate by moderating the roundtables and putting into images the areas of reflection addressed. Eurosport will also contribute to the debates by highlighting the initiatives taken by the group in favor of the environment. Eurosport, the leading European sport media, will broadcast the entire conference on its digital platforms throughout Europe: eurosport.fr and eurosport.com

Committed to a fair and equitable society, Eurosport supports equal rights, inclusion and mutual respect for all through Discovery's RISE program . Ensuring that children have access to the learning and resources they need to succeed in school and in life is one of the main reasons why Eurosport supports numerous associative actions, such as those of PLAY International , and today to accompany the French Ministry of Sports in the context of this conference.

All Sports Korean speed skaters do 'Mobot' with silver medals on podium 19/02/2022 AT 11:46