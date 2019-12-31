Federer to retire? Gold for Asher-Smith? Eurosport experts make their 2020 sporting predictions

Dawn of new Grand Slam winners? Or not?

Tom Adams: By the end of 2020, Rafael Nadal will take Roger Federer’s record and be the man with the most Grand Slam titles in history.

Michael Hincks: Copy and paste. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to sweep the Grand Slams again. Stefanos Tsitsipas and others are knocking on the door, but they'll need the old guard to be struck down by injuries if they want to win a major.

Video - The very best of Rafael Nadal on Eurosport in 2019 00:52

Marcus Foley: That someone other than Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer will win multiple GSs in the year.

Carrie Dunn: Teenage American Coco Gauff to make the final of a Grand Slam.

Video - Highlights - Rising star Gauff beats Ostapenko to win first WTA title 02:56

Dreaming of Olympic glory

Ola Fisayo: Japan - USA Olympic baseball semi-final to be the most watched sporting event of the year (beating the Euro 2020 final).

Ben Snowball: ‘Sky Brown’s Pro Skater 1’ hits the shelves after the youngster, aged just 12, wins an Olympic skateboarding medal for GB.

Dan Quarrell: Dina Asher-Smith is going to be a sensation for Great Britain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and be the undisputed biggest star of the year. The 24-year-old has already triumphed at world and European levels, but she will finally get the true recognition she deserves when she wins gold in the 200m and adds silver medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Video - Imperious Asher-Smith a European and world champion - now for Tokyo Olympics 01:41

Federer retiring?

James Gray: Roger Federer is retiring, either at the Swiss Indoors or the Laver Cup. I just can't decide which.

Freddie Clayton: Federer to announce retirement from tennis after winning Wimbledon.

Video - Roger Federer targets Wimbledon or Olympics in 2020 00:51

Ledecka's year?

Peter Sharland: Ester Ledecka is here to stay in the speed racing. She podiums in five more races this season. Want more on Ledecka? Check out our interview!