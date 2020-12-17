From Dominik Szoboszlai through Alphonso Davies to Jadon Sancho, in May at the height of lockdown, Eurosport counted down the top 30 young talents in world football. The only criteria was that they had to have been born on January 1, 2000 or later.
Some have since moved on - Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Ferran Torres, to name three, to Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Manchester City - but the list remains our definitive guide to the best young players in the world.
- Top 30 Talents: The best young players in the world (30-21)
- Top 30 Talents: The best young players in the world (20-11)
- Top 30 Talents: The best young players in the world (10-1)
