From Dominik Szoboszlai through Alphonso Davies to Jadon Sancho, in May at the height of lockdown, Eurosport counted down the top 30 young talents in world football. The only criteria was that they had to have been born on January 1, 2000 or later.

Some have since moved on - Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Ferran Torres, to name three, to Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Manchester City - but the list remains our definitive guide to the best young players in the world.

All Sports WADA says it will monitor composition of COVID-19 vaccines 11/12/2020 AT 20:41

Have players moved up or down the list since the restart of football in your opinion, let us know on Twitter: @Eurosport_UK.

United miss out on January target from Milan - Euro Papers

All Sports Sports passport for discovering Argentina 04/12/2020 AT 08:06