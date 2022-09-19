To commemorate the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports would like to thank its UK contributors who have shared their memories of meeting Her Majesty for a special programme titled Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: A Sporting Tribute.
Hosted by Reshmin Chowdhury at Royal Ascot, an uninterrupted one-hour programme will air on Monday 19 September at 19:00 BST.
The programme will be featuring Royal Ascot’s Director of Racing and Public Affairs Nick Smith as he helps to uncover the key history of Her Majesty’s connection to the course over the years.
Additional contributors Warner Bros. Discovery Sports would like to thank include:
- Thomas Bach
- Sir Andy Murray
- Brough Scott MBE
- Jo Rowsell MBE
- Kadeena Cox OBE
- Laura Robson
- Paula Radcliffe MBE
- Sir Steve Redgrave
- Tim Henman OBE
- Virginia Wade OBE
Additional news coverage can be found on CNN.
