‘I could say so many good things about teqball’ - Ronaldinho

Brazil legend and teqball ambassador Ronaldinho explains his passion for the growing sport – where football meets table tennis. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner says he hopes teqball will be included at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Here, we also meet some of the stars of the sport.

00:03:51, 27 minutes ago