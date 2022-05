All Sports

‘I feel healthy, finally!’ – Simona Halep believes she can be ‘more aggressive’ after Patrick Mouratoglou link-up

In the latest Power of Sport show, Simona Halep opens up about finding her love for the sport again after having endured a frustrating few years on tour and her hopes of rekindling her special relationship with Roland-Garros after winning her first Grand Slam in Paris back in 2018.

00:01:31, 8 minutes ago