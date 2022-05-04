Susie Wolff tells Warner Bros. Discovery Sports The Power of Sport Show that she wants to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Wolff – CEO, ROKiT Venturi Racing, Formula E – said that by linking up with the FIA’s ‘Girls on Track’ initiative, she hoped to pass on the lessons she has learned in a career that has spanned three decades.

The 39-year-old drove in Formula Renault between 2001 and 2004, Formula Three in 2005, the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters between 2006 and 2012 and signed with Williams in 2012.

She retired from motorsport racing in 2015 after the Race of Champions event, and in 2018 was appointed team principle of ROKiT Venturi Racing, Formula E team before being promoted to CEO in 2021.

She told The Power of Sport show that she intends to inspire the next generation.

"I wanted to pass the baton on," said Wolff.

"I wanted to not only inspire the next generation, but pass on what I had learnt, what I did well, what I did bad, how they shouldn’t make the same mistakes. But also, to try to make the sport as a whole more diverse.

"I think society’s preconception was that motorsport is very much for boys and for men, and the reality is that it is not. There is a lot of opportunity for talented women and girls. It is about trying to create that change because if you leave it with nobody doing anything, with no action, it is going to take a very long time.

"Whereas with action in place, what 'Dare to be Different' wanted to do is to inspire the next generation, to get young girls to karting tracks. Not just to become racing drivers, but to really open up the whole ecosystem. So I really think we are making a difference, which was the plan initially."

Wolff advocated for the meritocracy that is sport during the show too.

"What I love about working in sport is how pure it is," said Wolff.

"Every time you go racing, we have to perform, how many sponsors we have on the car, everything gives you direct feedback.

"There is no questioning if you are doing a good job or not, the results sheet tells you and if you have an empty car, you know you are not doing a good job. I love the purity of the sport and I have been in the sport for a long time, so I have a lot of passion for racing. I love the competitiveness."

