Kamila Valieva doping storm: People who dope children are 'evil... killers of clean sport', says WADA chief

World Anti-Doping chief Wiktor Banka did not hold back during an explosive interview with Eurosport. He said WADA would ensure RUSADA conducts a “strong investigation” into the doping scandal surrounding 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva, who is looking to win a second gold at Beijing 2022 in the women’s singles. Valieva also helped ROC to the team title earlier in the Games.

00:01:58, 3 hours ago