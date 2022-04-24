Cristiano Ronaldo called Tom Brady “the GOAT” after the NFL legend collected the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Sunday.

The age-defying quarter-back was recognised for a glittering career that has yielded a record seven Super Bowl titles and countless individual records.

Ad

Ronaldo, who is in his own GOAT debate with Lionel Messi on the ‘other football field’, dropped in during Brady’s award announcement to salute the 44-year-old.

Laureus World Sports Awards Thompson-Herah, Verstappen, Brady win big at Laureus Awards 2 HOURS AGO

“The GOAT,” began the Manchester United and Portugal star, who has been nominated for the Sportsman of the Year award five times.

“It’s an honour to send you this video because you are truly an inspiration for all of us.

“For your hard work, your dedication and your longevity, I think you deserve to win this award, this one and all of the awards.

“I wish you all the best, keep going with that motivation, even with your age.”

'I was very fortunate to fall in love with a game' - Brady wins Lifetime Achievement Award

The Tampa Bay Bucs star originally retired in February, only to perform a shock U-turn a month later as he revealed he had “unfinished business” in the sport. Brady will now head into his 23rd season as a professional.

“I was very fortunate to fall in love with a game that’s brought me so many incredible moments and experiences in my life,” said Brady.

“I began playing as a 14-year-old boy in California with the dreams of achieving a professional career and never understanding where that career could lead me.

“I feel very blessed along the way to meet so many incredible team-mates, coaches, members of multiple organisations that were so committed not only to winning games but committing themselves to doing amazing things in the community as well.”

F1 driver Max Verstappen and track star Elaine Thompson-Herah scooped the other major prizes , winning Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year respectively.

Laureus World Sports Awards ‘An honour to be fastest woman alive’ – Thompson-Herah after bagging prestigious Laureus prize 3 HOURS AGO