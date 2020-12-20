Lewis Hamilton has been voted the Sports Personality of the Year for the second time, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson second and jockey Hollie Doyle third.

Hamilton won a seventh World Drivers' Championship, equalling Michael Schumacher’s record, and surpassed the German great as the most prolific Grand Prix winner in another success-laden year.

"I want to say congratulations to all the incredible nominees,” Hamilton told the BBC.

I'm so proud of what they have achieved. I want to say thank you to everyone that has voted for me. I wasn't expecting this knowing there's so many great contenders.

Henderson, who led Liverpool to a first top-flight league title in 30 years, came second but his Liverpool team were named the Team of the Year and their coach Jurgen Klopp picked up Coach of the Year.

Other contenders for the award included Tyson Fury, Stuart Broad and Ronnie O’Sullivan, who was nominated for the first time having won a sixth world title in August.

The World Sport Star of the Year was given to Khabib Nurmagomedov and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix picked up the Young Sports Personality of the Year.

