Lionel Messi, Hachim Mastour and saucepans thrown over houses – the best of the #stayathomechallenge

The premise started with stars from the sporting world doing keepie uppies with toilet roll. The lion’s share of the challenges still involve a toilet roll and some kick ups but one or two have gone rogue.

The world’s best football player, Lionel Messi, kept it on message, casually showing ff his meticulous control.

Messi’s former team-mate Thierry Henry meanwhile was the epitome of cool, while former YouTube sensation Hachim Mastour returned to Twitter after a near two-year hiatus to show off his feted footwork.

Petr Cech, a part-time ice hockey player, married his new role with his old, switching between kick ups and flicks of his hockey stick.

While tennis star Katie Boulter showed pinpoint accuracy as she caught the camera flush.

Simona Halep fared a fair bit better, showing off a lovely sleight of foot, perhaps even on a par with Gheorghe Hagi.

However, the most striking #stayathomechallenge came from former team-mates Ben Osborn and Joe Lolley who:

Were outside their houses

And throwing random things over them

Former Nottingham Forest and current Sheffield United star Osborn gave the #stayathomechallenge a slight makeover by throwing a “a little coffee thing” over the house.

The former England U20 international challenged Forest player Joe Lolley, who for reasons known only to him, threw a saucepan over his actual house.

