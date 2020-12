All Sports

Massive spiders, wild dogs and invading ponies - Top 5️ moments when animals interrupted sport

Whether it is dogs interrupting winter sports or the Vuelta, “massive” spiders as Shaun Murphy put it, bringing the snooker to a halt or wild ponies appearing mid-way through a Grand Tour, there have been some rather remarkable sporting interruptions this year. Here are the five best that were caught on camera by Eurosport.

21/12/2020