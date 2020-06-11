All Sports

From Osaka to LeBron, Shiffrin to Joshua: The champions making their voices heard

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

A host of sports stars have used their platforms to speak out against facism

Image credit: Eurosport

ByMichael Hincks
an hour ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
@MichaelHincks

The tragic death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, has brought the issue of racism in society back to the fore.

Protests have taken place across the world, and many sporting greats have used their platform to condemn discrimination and call for change.

Naomi Osaka

All Sports

Player Two Entered The Game: Sport, gaming and Esports during a global pandemic

05/06/2020 AT 08:11

"I’m vocal because I believe in the movement and want to try to use my platform to facilitate change," Osaka told Reuters via email.

George Floyd’s murder and the situation generally in America has had a big impact on me. Being silent is never the answer. Everyone should have a voice in the matter and use it.

Michael Jordan

"We have been beaten down [as African Americans] for so many years," Jordan told the Charlotte Observer.

"It sucks your soul. You can't accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand. We've got to be better as a society regarding race.

Face up to your demons. Extend a hand. Understand the inequalities. Sure, it's about bargaining for better police, but it's more. We have encountered racism to be somewhat acceptable in certain circles.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Maybe it’s not my problem...I’m dealing with so many things right now. Too many things. I can’t bear any more burden. It’s not directly affecting me, so it won’t matter if I don’t stand up, right now...WRONG. Go ahead, tell me I’m an athlete, and that I should stay in my lane...

LeBron James

Back in 2017, James said: "Racism will always be part of the world, part of America. Hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day.

No matter how much money you have, how famous you are, how many people admire you, being black in America is tough. We have a long way to go … until we feel equal.

Anthony Joshua

"The virus has been declared a pandemic," Joshua said. "This is out of control. And I'm not talking about Covid-19. The virus I'm talking about is called racism."

We can no longer sit back and remain silent on these senseless, unlawful killings and sly racism on another human being - based on what? Only their skin colour. We need to speak out in peaceful demonstrations.

Serena Williams

I've always been proud to be who I am, to be black, and I just feel like I wouldn't be who I am, I wouldn't be as strong as I am, I wouldn't have been able to be as amazing I have been so far in my career, I wouldn't be me if I wasn't black. I've always leaned into that, I get that from my parents. They taught me the power of loving myself and it is, now more than ever, a great time to love yourself.

Tiger Woods

My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now. I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line. I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward. We can make our points without burning the very neighbourhoods that we live in. I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.

Alex Morgan

Simone Biles

Lewis Hamilton

America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter.

Billie Jean King

Alex Ovechkin

Kylian Mbappe

Coco Gauff

Steve Kerr

All Sports

Downing Street gives British competitive sport green light for June 1

30/05/2020 AT 15:00
Play Icon
All Sports

The martial art of Sambo aims for the Olympics

27/05/2020 AT 20:50
Related Topics
All Sports
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

All Sports

Player Two Entered The Game: Sport, gaming and Esports during a global pandemic

05/06/2020 AT 08:11
All Sports

Downing Street gives British competitive sport green light for June 1

30/05/2020 AT 15:00
All Sports

New York teams cleared to restart training

24/05/2020 AT 18:12
All Sports

New Zealand could restart professional sport within days - minister

07/05/2020 AT 02:52

Latest Videos

Play Icon
All Sports

The martial art of Sambo aims for the Olympics

00:01:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
All Sports

Aleksandr Karelin - Why the 'Russian Bear' is one of wrestling's greatest ever stars

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
All Sports

What is Teqball?

00:01:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
All Sports

Bach: There's still four more months

00:00:48
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

08/06/2020 AT 17:17
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articlePlayer Two Entered The Game: Sport, gaming and Esports during a global pandemic
Next articleCollins slams Djokovic's U.S. Open concerns over COVID-19 protocols