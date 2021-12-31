Multiple Olympic track cycling champions Laura and Jason Kenny have been awarded a damehood and knighthood respectively in the New Year Honours, while Emma Raducanu has been given an MBE after a dream breakthrough year.

The Kennys now share 12 gold medals between them from three Olympic Games, after Laura claimed the Madison title with Katie Archibald in Tokyo, and Jason retained his keirin crown to become the undisputed most decorated and successful British Olympian.

Britain’s sporting power couple are believed to be the first married pair to be recognised on the same sporting honours list, which is dominated by Olympians and Paralympians.

At the age of just 19, Raducanu is made an MBE following her remarkable success at the US Open when she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam champion since Viriginia Wade in 1977 - and the first ever tennis player to claim a major trophy having come through qualifying.

Emma Raducanu has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours Image credit: Getty Images

Reacting to a whirlwind year, Raducanu said: "It makes me immensely proud and grateful to be listed to receive an MBE from Her Majesty the Queen. This year has been full of amazing surprises for me so to end 2021 with this appointment is very special."

Several Olympic and Paralympic greats have been awarded an OBE. Diver Tom Daley is recognised for services to his sport, as well as LGBTQ+ rights and charity, having won his first Olympic gold in Tokyo with Matty Lee, who is made an MBE.

Gymnast Max Whitlock and swimmer Adam Peaty are also upgraded to OBE after their golds at the Games, as are Paralympians Kadeena Cox and Hannah Cockcroft, while recently retired double Olympic sailing champion Hannah Mills is given an OBE for services to her sport and the environment.

Emma Hayes gets an OBE after leading the Chelsea women’s team to the treble, while Gareth Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland is made an MBE for helping guide England to the Euro 2020 final.

Jody Cundy, who has won Paralympic golds across cycling and swimming since Barcelona 1992, is made a CBE - one below a damehood or a knighthood - as is Stephen Park, British Cycling’s performance director who is stepping down from his role.

“Not only are Jason and Laura true masters of their craft, they are also wonderful team-mates, role models and ambassadors for our sport,” said Park, reacting to the Kenny’s honour.

“I’m personally delighted that their remarkable performances have been recognised in the New Year Honours list and they should both be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.”

Gold medal winners from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics dominate the list of MBEs. Among them are BMX champions Bethany Schriever and Charlotte Worthington, while fellow cyclists Tom Pidcock and Matt Walls also get the same honour.

Double gold medallist Tom Dean and Duncan Scott - who became the most successful British Olympian at a single Games - are among the swimmers who also receive an MBE.

