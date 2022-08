All Sports

Paddling locations: Find out where the best canoeing spots are in the world

If you’ve been inspired by canoeists at the Olympics or simply fancy a gentle paddle if you’re on holiday, you won’t want to miss out on paddling on these locations. Brazil, Belgium, France, Egypt, Germany and the United States feature some of the best places to paddle and even top canoeists train on these areas. There’s no reason why you can’t either!

00:02:40, an hour ago