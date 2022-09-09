There have been a number of postponements and cancellations across the sporting world following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II...

Football

Ad

All Sports UK government: No obligation to cancel or postpone sporting events AN HOUR AGO

The Premier League said in a statement that the decision has been made to honour the Queen's "extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect."

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

There were six Premier League games scheduled for Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday.

The Irish FA has announced that all football in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend would be cancelled.

Cycling

Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team) has been declared the winner.

Serrano led after the fifth stage by four seconds, with Britain's Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) in second. Classification leaders Pidcock, Mathijs Paasschens and Matthew Teggart have been declared winners of their respective competitions.

The Vuelta a Espana is set to go ahead as planned.

There are three stages of the Grand Tour remaining, starting with Stage 19 on Friday, as Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) looks to hold onto the red jersey.

Cricket

England captain Ben Stokes has suggested he would be keen to return to the field, writing on Twitter: "She loved sport, be honoured to play in her memory."

Horse racing

Horses were one of the Queen’s passions and she was described by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) as "one of the greatest and most influential supporters in the history of horse racing."

The BHA suspended all meetings on Thursday and Friday and are set to provide an update on the weekend’s racing. Saturday is set to feature the St Leger at Doncaster which is the final British Classic of the season.

Golf

An update is expected on the weekend’s play.

Tennis

The men’s semi-finals are set to take place on Friday followed by the women’s final on Saturday and the men’s final on Sunday.

Formula One

The Italian Grand Prix is set to go ahead as planned this weekend.

All teams will gather in the pit lane for a minute’s silence ahead of the first practice session on Friday.

Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

Speedway

This weekend's British Speedway fixtures have been postponed.

There were meetings scheduled for Edinburgh on Friday, Leicester on Saturday, and Redcar and Kent on Sunday.

Superbikes

The British Superbike Championship will go ahead at Snetterton Circuit this weekend.

The ninth round of the World Superbikes Championship will also go ahead in France.

Athletics

The Great North Run on Sunday will go ahead as planned.

A statement from organisers said: "Whilst we want runners to enjoy the day, we encourage everyone to be mindful of the very special circumstances in which the event will be taking place."

All Sports Sport pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II - latest updates 3 HOURS AGO