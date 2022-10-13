It was the mission that pushed the boundaries like never before, the experiment that nearly broke the internet, a moment in time unlikely to ever be matched.

Space Jump - How Red Bull Stratos captured the world's attention – airs on Eurosport 1, discovery+* and Eurosport App on 14 October (22:15 CEST) telling the full untold story on one man’s journey as he ventures to the edge of space.

The 48-minute documentary, produced by Red Bull Media House, airs to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of Red Bull Stratos. On 14 October 2012, millions of people from across the globe tuned- in and streamed via YouTube as Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner jumped to Earth from a record-breaking altitude of 38,969.5m (just over 24 miles), breaking the sound barrier as he jumped from higher than anyone ever before.

The never-been-told story takes a new and unique look at the achievement of the Red Bull Stratos project, through the technology, the legacy and a fresh new perspective on the events of 14 October 2012.

Space Jump - How Red Bull Stratos captured the world's attention speaks to a host of personalities from around the world as they recall their memories – from the idea in its infancy, the preparation, the hope, right through to delivering one of the spectacular moments in living memory.

On the moments just before jumping

"On the 14th of October 2012, I was all the way up in a capsule 135,000 feet above the ground, not knowing where this journey is going to go...but it was such a breathtaking moment once I opened that capsule door and stepped outside, and then I looked around and I could see black sky, and I also saw the curvature of the Earth, knowing now I have to do this big leap into the unknown because nobody ever did a skydive at supersonic speed. I was the first one. And it brings back a lot of good memories."

More memories about the historic day

"Once I was outside, I was really trying to inhale that moment because we have been working so hard. Just think about it: When I started skydiving at the age of 16, this is where my training already started without knowing where it goes. But 35 years later, I'm standing there on top of the world outside of a capsule in the stratosphere. And I said what I had to say: 'Sometimes you have to go up, to understand how small you are.' And then I said, 'I'm coming home now.' And then I was on my way, accelerating to 890 miles an hour in just a little bit more than 50 seconds. It was a very breathtaking moment."

On the importance of nailing his landing

"As a skydiver, you never worry about your landing, you just land, you know? But knowing that the whole world is watching, you want to have the perfect landing. That's why I was so worried about my landing. But I nailed it."

Upon learning he broke the speed of sound

"At that moment, I was really happy and satisfied, because to me, breaking the speed of sound as the first human in history, that was definitely something."

- - -

Space Jump - How Red Bull Stratos captured the world's attention is the latest project which has seen Red Bull partner with Warner Bros. Discovery.

In August this year, Red Bull worked with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring Anton Palzer: Breaking the Cycle – another Red Bull Media House production – to millions of viewers across Europe.

