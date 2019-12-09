WADA issues four-year blanket ban on all Russian teams

WADA's executive committee took the decision after it concluded that Moscow had tampered with laboratory data by planting fake evidence and deleting files linked to positive doping tests that could have helped identify drug cheats.

The result of the ban means that the Russian flag will not be present at the 2020 in Olympics, and the football team will not compete at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Russian team will, however, be free to participate at Euro 2020, as UEFA's tournament is not defined as a 'major event organisation' in relation to anti-doping breaches, report the BBC.

Russia, which has tried to showcase itself as a global sports power, has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 report commissioned by WADA found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov last month attributed the discrepancies in the laboratory data to technical issues. Other senior officials have likened the proposed punishment to broader attempts by Western countries to hold Russia back.

"The more these types of decisions are made, the better it is... for their anti-Russian argument," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained last week.

