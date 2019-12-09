Russia to miss Tokyo 2020 & World Cup as WADA issues four-year ban

WADA's executive committee took the decision after it concluded that Moscow had tampered with laboratory data by planting fake evidence and deleting files linked to positive doping tests that could have helped identify drug cheats.

The WADA committee's decision to punish Russia with a ban was unanimous, the spokesperson said.

“Russia was afforded every opportunity to get its house in order and rejoin the global anti-doping community for the good of its athletes & of the integrity of sport, but it chose instead to continue in its stance of deception & denial,” World Anti-Doping Agency President Craig Reedie told AP.

The result of the ban means that the Russian flag will not be present at the 2020 in Olympics, and the football team will not compete at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Russian team will, however, be free to participate at Euro 2020, as UEFA's tournament is not defined as a 'major event organisation' in relation to anti-doping breaches, report the BBC.

Russia, which has tried to showcase itself as a global sports power, has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 report commissioned by WADA found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

‘THE BIGGEST SPORTS SCANDAL THE WORLD HAS EVER SEEN’

Linda Helleland, WADA vice president told AP that she felt the sanction did not go far enough.

“I’m not happy with the decision we made today. But this is as far as we could go,” said Helleland.

“This is the biggest sports scandal the world has ever seen.

" I would expect now a full admission from the Russians and for them to apologize on all the pain all the athletes and sports fans have experienced. "

RUSADA EFFECTIVELY STRIPPED OF ACCREDITATION

Monday's sanctions had been recommended by WADA's compliance review committee in response to the doctored laboratory data provided by Moscow earlier this year.

One of the conditions for the reinstatement of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, which was suspended in 2015 in the wake of the athletics doping scandal but reinstated last year, had been that Moscow provide an authentic copy of the laboratory data.

The sanctions effectively strip the agency of its accreditation.

Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov last month attributed the discrepancies in the laboratory data to technical issues.

The punishment, however, leaves the door open for clean Russian athletes to compete at major international sporting events without their flag or anthem for four years, as was the case during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Some Russian officials, meanwhile, have branded the call for sanctions unfair and likened it to broader Western attempts to hold back the country.

If RUSADA appeals the sanctions endorsed by WADA's executive committee, the case will be referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), WADA has said.