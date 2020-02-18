Simone Biles named Sportswoman of the Year at illustrious Laureus Awards

Biles enjoyed a spectacular 2019 season, culminating in five gold medals at the World Championships.

Although the American was not able to attend the awards night due to being on a training camp, she was able to thank the audience via a video transmission.

"This means the world to me, this is my third Laureus Award so I'm truly grateful, and I want to congratulate all the other nominees. I also want to thank my family and friends for all of their support," she said.

And fellow gymnast Nadia Comaneci was on-hand to deliver the plaudits to a deserving winner, saying:

" There cannot be many sportsmen or women who dominate their sports the way she has in gymnastics. We have to keep remembering that she is just 22, and she is likely to win another stack of gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics. "

Biles also confirmed her previously stated view that, if the 2020 Tokyo Olympics goes to plan, she could retire from the sport later this year.

In the corresponding men's award the honour was shared between F1 drive Lewis Hamilton and footballer Lionel Messi.

Tour de France Champion Egan Bernal won the Breakthrough Star award.