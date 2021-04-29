UEFA have become the latest high-profile body who will be taking part in a social media boycott this weekend.

Sporting bodies and media organisations around the UK will switch off social media accounts from 3pm UK time on Friday to 11:59pm on Monday to put pressure on social media companies to stop the spread of hate and online abuse directed at athletes and those involved in professional sport.

UEFA have joined forces and its president Aleksander Ceferin has given his backing to the boycott, saying action needed to be taken.

He told their website: "There have been abuses both on the pitch and on social media. This is unacceptable and needs to be stopped, with the help of the public and legislative authorities and the social media giants. Allowing a culture of hatred to grow with impunity is dangerous, very dangerous, not only for football, but for society as a whole.

"This is why we are supporting this initiative. It is time for football to take a stand and I have been impressed with the solidarity shown by the players, clubs and stakeholders.

"I urge everyone – players, clubs and national associations – to lodge formal complaints whenever players, coaches, referees or officials are victims of unacceptable tweets or messages. We’ve had enough of these cowards who hide behind their anonymity to spew out their noxious ideologies."

British Cycling have also announced on Thursday they will be taking part in the initiative.

British Cycling CEO Brian Facer said : "By uniting in solidarity this weekend, sport will be highlighting what is a very important issue which impacts a range of areas. Hopefully it will make the individuals who post abuse think twice, and force the social media companies – who need the kind of engagement and traffic provided by sport to help generate revenues – to be more proactive, too."

Earlier on Thursday, England Rugby and Scottish Rugby said they would join the blackout this weekend in a show of solidarity.

All social media channels run by the Rugby Football Union (RFU), including England Rugby, Premier 15s, Greene King IPA Championship and GB7s will switch off.

"No professional sportsperson should have to suffer abuse, racism or harassment on social media," Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter said.

"We've all seen how social media can help bring fans and players closer together but this does not mean abuse should be ignored."

Scottish Rugby said the move was supported by both professional clubs, Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors, as well as Rugby Players Scotland.

Additional reporting from Reuters

