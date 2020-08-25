Something's coming...

Ahead of an autumn of sport like no other, change is coming to your Eurosport platform.

Dear Eurosport user,

It’s not often we get to talk like this. So firstly, how are you? It’s been a chaotic, scary, challenging and just plain weird 2020, and everyone at Eurosport hopes you are safe and well.

Firstly, we want to thank you all for your support during those lockdown months when the sporting calendar was decimated. We wanted to fill the gap left by live sport with some creative, entertaining and distracting content and we deeply appreciate you sticking with us along the way.

And now, well, sport is back. In a big way. Not quite as we usually experience it, admittedly. Who thought we’d be enjoying a one-match Champions League knockout tournament in Portugal, or preparing for a French Open shoehorned into September, or seeing almost the entire cycling season shifted into the autumn and running through until the end of the Vuelta on November 8?

It’s going to be a little… different. But brilliant. This is our passion and if the dates change, and even if there are no fans to watch, the storylines that interest us, the intensity that captivates us and the love we have for sport won’t be going anywhere.

And things are going to feel a little different, but brilliant, on Eurosport platforms too. Because as sport returns in a big way, so are we, with a new site and app and brand redesign. Most significantly, we will be bringing live sport into the heart of our content by integrating our live video in a modern and seamless way, giving you a fantastic new experience and even more ways to enjoy your favourite events as they come back onto the calendar.

If you are a web user, then you will see some big changes this week. If you use our mobile app, then it’ll be in September. We’re confident you’re going to love what we have in store, but we know that change of this kind doesn’t suit everyone and we are really keen to hear from you if that’s the case. There will be a chance to give your feedback and we assure you that we will refine and improve continually as we go forward.

We can’t wait to show you our new look, new features and new functionality, ensuring we remain your destination of choice during an autumn of sport like we’ve never experienced before, and well beyond too.

