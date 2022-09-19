Sport in the UK has come to a halt as the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II takes place.
The Queen, who ruled for longer than any Monarch in British history, died at her residence in Balmoral on Thursday, September 8.
Her funeral is taking place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19th September at 11:00 BST, with a committal Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, taking place at 16:00.
"The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19th September at 11:00 BST. A Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, will take place later the same day at 16:00," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
UK government advice released prior to the funeral stated:
"As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.
"They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations. If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions."
Horse racing was the only major sport due to take place on Monday and has been postponed, while two Premier League games were postponed over the weekend of September 17-18 due to policing demands ahead of the funeral. Brighton against Crystal Palace - which was due to be played on September 17 - had already been postponed because of rail strikes.
