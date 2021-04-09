Sports people and organisations have been remembering the life of Prince Philip, following his death at the age of 99.

The Duke Of Edinburgh died peacefully on Friday morning at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip had strong links to several sports, including cricket, having served two terms as MCC President in 1949-50 and 1974-75, and he was also patron of the Lord’s Taverners, a youth cricket and disability charity.

All Sports Sambo Unlocked: French national team coach David Heran gives you the lowdown 04/04/2021 AT 17:22

“I’m sure I speak for the entire cricket family when I say how sad I am to hear of the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh”, said England and Wales Cricket Board chair Ian Watmore

His passion for the game we all love was well known and the trophies presented to the men’s and women’s county champions are a tribute to his dedication to our sport. We owe him a great debt for his support and passion over many decades.

Prince Philip fielding in a cricket match in 1958 Image credit: Getty Images

The Football Association, whose president is the Duke of Edinburgh’s grandson, Prince William, has sent its “deepest condolences” to the Queen and says flags at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park will fly at half-mast.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho interrupted his news conference, sending his condolences and sharing his sadness, saying he has “deep respect” for the royal family and that “it’s not just this country sharing this feeling”.

Prince Philip helped develop the sport of carriage driving and also played polo. Between 1964 and 1986 he was president of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports. He shared his love of horses with the Queen, who he accompanied multiple times at Royal Ascot.

Five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft reflected on completing the Duke of Edinburgh award and said he cared deeply about young people.

The Rugby Football Union expressed its sadness, while Scottish Rugby said flags will be flown at half-mast at Murrayfield.

All Sports Sambo World Cup: Top 10 moves 03/04/2021 AT 10:15