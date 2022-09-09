Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died, aged 96, on Thursday.
Sport has mourned her death, with the PGA Championship, horse racing and England's deciding Test with South Africa being temporarily suspended.The Premier League are set to make an announcement on this weekend's fixtures later on Friday.
Individual athletes and governing bodies have also paid tribute to the UK's longest-reigning monarch.
