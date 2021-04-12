A number of sporting events in football, rugby, and horse racing in Britain have been rescheduled to avoid clashing with the funeral of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died aged 99 on Friday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League match at home to Sheffield United on Saturday has been moved from 3pm to 8:15pm, but Newcastle United's game against West Ham United will kick-off at 12:30pm as planned.

The English Football League (EFL), which governs the three divisions below the Premier League, will also arrange alternate kick-off times after confirming that none of its matches will begin at 3pm on Saturday.

Thirty-two games across the Championship (second-tier), League One (third-tier) and League Two (fourth-tier) were originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.

Premiership Rugby has also changed kick-off times of all four of its matches on Saturday.

Sale Sharks' match against Gloucester and Exeter Chiefs' game against Wasps will begin at 12:30 pm, while Newcastle Falcons will host Bristol Bears at 5 pm, along with Harlequins v Worcester Warriors.

The British Horseracing Authority said there would be no racing between 2:45pm and 4:15pm on Saturday and moved the Spring Trials at Newbury and the Scottish Grand National at Ayr to Sunday.

In cricket, nine County Championship matches will be paused between 2:50pm and 4:10pm as a mark of respect.

