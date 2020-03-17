Summer sport - what's still on?

Coronavirus continued its unprecedented assault on the sporting calendar on Tuesday as Roland Garros was cancelled, UEFA EURO 2020 postponed and Paris-Roubaix hit the bricks.

Everyday now sports fans are hit with cancellations. Events have been cancelled or postponed that barely even seemed on the horizon.

What’s clear now, if it wasn’t already, is that the coronavirus has had an impact on sports that will be felt 12 months from now, and quite possibly beyond as a structure and routine we are so used to is squashed together and jumbled around.

Wimbledon, Roger Federer of Switzerland and winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia embrace at the net at the end of thee game during the Men's Singles Final on Centre CourtEurosport

Wimbledon

With Roland Garros postponed, Wimbledon is now the next slam up and as things stand it’s still set to go ahead.

This is good news. Last summer saw Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic play a classic five-set final with the Swiss botching two match points before a steely Djokovic see out the match. Another one of these would not go amiss in a sparse summer of sports.

But be warned, organisers announced on Tuesday that they are monitoring the situation, which has become code in recent weeks for impending cancellation. With British sun a liability, itself the weather does not suit a postponement.

Tour de France and Vuelta de Espana

Two of cycling’s big three remain, with the Giro d’Italia postponed already.

Egan Bernal is the reigning Tour de France championGetty Images

These mammoth events are among the hardest to reschedule, so organisers will be keen to keep them alive until the very last minute.

Monaco Grand Prix

Due to take place in May, F1’s most famous Grand Prix looks is set to go ahead. The sport is already facing a logistical nightmare trying to squeeze three postponed races into an already crammed calendar, and so they’ll be desperate to keep this one going.

Snooker World Championship

The crucible has closed its doors until April 5 but the snooker World Championship remains on course.

Judd Trump confessed that his record-breaking win at the Gibraltar Open could be the last event of the season, but it's not cancelled until it's cancelled.

Snooker's biggest tournament is due to start in Sheffield on April 18. Watch this space snooker fans.

The Olympics

The logo for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is seen in Tokyo on MarchGetty Images

The big one. Once every four years and a landmark event in the history of the cities that host it. Cancelling this one doesn’t bare thinking about.

As things stand, sports fans still have this summer’s blockbuster event to look forward.

The Tokyo Olympics is still on schedule. Rejoice.