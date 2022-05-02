Eurosport is delighted to announce the launch of a brand new podcast taking you into the heart of elite sport, The Breakdown with Orla Chennaoui and Greg Rutherford.

With new episodes every Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery presenters Orla and Greg meet sports stars and celebrities, breaking down the components of success, the battles common to us all, and the elements of sport that unify each and every one of us.

Our new pod kicks off with a big sit down with cycling legend Mark Cavendish ahead of the Giro d’Italia, the first of five episodes in our initial run which features W Series rider Jamie Chadwick, Team GB great Sir Chris Hoy, Tokyo 2020 gold medal winner Jess Learmonth and TV star Robert Rinder.

In the first episode released on Tuesday, Quick-Step sprinter Cavendish opens up about his battles with depression, his relationship with Fabio Jakobsen, that Eddy Merckx record - and a brilliant story about his team initiation. Setting the tone for a podcast which delivers raw reflections and unrivaled insights.

“I have long been fascinated by what sets elite achievers apart, especially in sport, and the lessons they can teach all of us,” says Chennaoui.

“Increasingly I’ve become aware that even the very best are more like the rest of us than I’d realised, that there is more that unites us than separates; whether it be personality types, life battles, or personal insecurities.

“I’ve been so excited about exploring all the ways in which we share common ground, and learning from our guests how they’ve taken on the challenges of life to rise to the very top.

“Having that three-way chat with both athletes and celebrities who use sport in their lives, alongside Greg, who brings the elite sport angle and understanding, is something I’ve never heard before, and has already brought us fascinating conversations that I truly believe will bring so much to a new audience.”

Each episode will be available on all your usual podcast platforms, with full vodcasts on eurosport.com and our YouTube channel

The Breakdown series 1 schedule:

May 3 - Mark Cavendish

May 10 - Jamie Chadwick

May 17 - Sir Chris Hoy

May 24 - Jess Learmouth

May 31 - Robert Rinder

