The sports world has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Her Majesty, who ruled for longer than any Monarch in British history, passed away at her residence in Balmoral, Buckingham Palace announced.

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan paid his respects to the Queen as well as World Snooker Tour.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury paid tribute shortly after her death was confirmed by the Royal Family.

He wrote: “Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight, may God be with you.”

Former world boxing champion Frank Bruno said he was "devastated" to hear of the Queen's death.

The news was confirmed midway through Arsenal’s Europa League group stage tie against FC Zurich in Switzerland, and both teams held a minute's silence before the second half commenced.

Former Brazil forward Pele joined in with the tributes, saying he was a "great admirer" of the Queen.

The England Football Team, England captain Harry Kane and forward Raheem Sterling all paid their respects.

Gary Lineker was also among the first sports personalities to share their condolences. He and another former Three Lions striker Michael Owen tweeted their gratitude for Her Majesty’s service.

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas also paid tribute to the Queen.

The LTA paid tribute while former tennis star Billie-Jean King shared a heartfelt message, looking back at a "special moment" when she met Queen Elizabeth II at Wimbledon in 2010.

From the world of cycling, Sir Chris Hoy credited the Queen's "great leadership".

The DP World Tour mentioned there would be no play at the PGA Championship on Friday at Wentworth in their tribute.

Tommy Fleetwood, who held a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland and Andy Sullivan on eight under par, wrote on Twitter: "Rest in Peace Your Majesty, you will be forever in our hearts. God save The King."

Sir Mo Farah, the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history, sent in his condolences.

