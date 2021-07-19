All Sports

Tokyo 2020 video - Tokyo residents on their expectations of the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan

This year the Olympic Games are happening in Tokyo. We meet people on the street to gauge their expectations about the games. In each district the number of people on the streets had expectedly decreased, but the overall energy of the Japanese people was as vibrant as ever. Expectations are indeed high for the upcoming Olympics, and it will be exciting to see tourists from around the world soon.

00:03:03, 23 minutes ago