Top 5 Fails from 2020 – A refereeing disaster, a serving shambles and a cycling catastrophe

Elite-level sportspeople are elite for a reason, they rarely make mistakes but when they do, they do. Here are the five biggest fails that Eurosport captured on camera in 2020, including a refereeing disaster, a serving shambles and a cycling catastrophe. Take note so that you never have this misfortune.

00:02:25, 317 views, an hour ago