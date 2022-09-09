The UK government has said that there is “no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues” after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A number of events – including golf’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and the deciding Test between England and South Africa – have already been suspended. The Premier League is set to decide whether to play this weekend’s round of fixtures later on Friday.

“There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations,” read the document

“As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.

“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

