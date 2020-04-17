In order to help you fill that gap in your life we have created the Eurosport Sports Quiz. It’s very simple, the quiz master uses this article (spacing used to deter peekers!) on their favourite video platform of choice (Zoom, House Party, Twitch, WhatsApp, FaceTime etc) and everyone logs in at a pre-agreed time.

Of course because it’s Eurosport each round will be themed for one of our core sports, plus with a bonus football round thrown in. Each round has seven questions plus one final bonus question making for a total of 50!

Quizmasters it is up to your discretion but we suggest implementing a closest answers wins model where applicable!

All ready? Here we go!

Round One - Cycling - Questions

1. Who has won more Tour de France stages? Mark Cavendish by himself or Marcel Kittel, Peter Sagan and Alexander Kristoff combined?

2. True or false? Eddy Merckx is the only rider to win three Monuments in the same year?

3. How many riders have won a stage at all three of the Grand Tours in the same calendar year?

4. Which country has more Tour de France general classification wins? Ireland or Switzerland?

5. Which country won the most medals at the 2020 Cycling Track World Championships?

6. Which rider has won the most medals at the Olympics?

7. Who holds the hour record for both the men and women?

Round Two - Snooker - Questions

1. How many players have won the Triple Crown events in the same season?

2. Who won the snooker World Championship first out of the Class of 92 grouping of Mark Williams, John Higgins and Ronnie O’Sullivan?

3. In what season did Neil Robertson break the 100 century mark in one season?

4. How many Triple Crown Events has Ronnie O’Sullivan won?

5. Who has more ranking titles? Peter Ebdon or Jimmy White?

6. How many world titles has Reanne Evans won?

7. Who has scored the most centuries at a ranking event?

Round Three - Tennis - Questions

1. Who has more Grand Slam singles titles? Steffi Graf and Chris Evert combined or Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic combined?

2. How many Grand Slam doubles titles have Serena and Venus Williams won?

3. Who has won more Olympic medals for tennis? Andy Murray or Rafael Nadal?

4. What is the fastest serve John Isner has ever had officially clocked by the ATP?

5. Who did Rafael Nadal beat in the 2019 US Open final?

6. In what year did Roger Federer win his first Wimbledon?

7. Who is the youngest ever winner of a WTA title in this millennium?

Round Four - Winter Sports - Questions

1. How many World Cup Downhill races did Lindsey Vonn win?

2. How many overall World Cup titles did Marcel Hirscher win in his career?

3. In what season did Martin Fourcade win his first World Cup race?

4. How old was Mikaela Shiffrin when she won her first World Cup race?

5. Who became the first Brit to ever win the World Cup Snowboard title in 2020?

6. How many jumpers have completed the Four Hills Grand Slam?

7. Who has won the most Women’s Biathlon World Cup races?

Round Five - Olympics/Athletics - Questions

1.What is the time for Usain Bolt’s 200m world record time?

2. What total is higher? Jonathan Edwards’ triple jump world record or adding together the world records of Javier Sotomayer’s high jump, Armand Duplantis’ pole vault and Mike Powell’s long jump?

3. Which country has won more medals in the All-Time Summer Olympic medals table? Australian, China or Italy?

4. How many Olympic medals have Jason and Laura Kenny won combined?

5. Who holds the women’s world record for the marathon?

6. Which European country has hosted the most Olympic games summer and winter not including games awarded in the future?

7. Who has more Olympics medals? Michael Phelps by himself or Carl Lewis, Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt combined?

Round Six - Motorsports - Questions

1. What year did Shane Byrne win his first BSB title?

2. In 2017 who became the first woman to win a solo World Championship motorcycle race?

3. Who is the youngest ever winner of a Moto GP World Championship?

4. Who won the first Formula E championship in 2014-15?

5. How many World Superbikes races has Jonathan Rea won?

6. What year did Fernando Alonso win his first 24 Hours of Le Mans race?

7. Who finished third in the 2019 BSB Championship behind Scott Redding and Josh Brookes?

Bonus Round - Football - Questions

1. Who won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations?

2. Who is the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs?

3. Who was the top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues before the Coronavirus suspension?

4. What year did England win the FIFA U-17 World Cup?

5. Which three players shared the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018-19?

6. At what club did Jose Mourinho start his managerial career at?

7. Who won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup?

Eurosport Bonus Question!

Take the number of world championships Ronnie O’Sullivan has won then add the number of Tour de Frances Chris Froome has won, then add the number of Grand Slam singles titles Serena Williams has won, then add the number of World Cup Crystal Globes Mikaela Shiffrin has won, then add the number of gold medals Great Britain won at the 2012 Olympics, then add the number of BSB titles Shakey Byrne has won and finally add the number of Ballon d’Ors Lionel Messi has won.

Ready for the answers? They're in the brackets below! No peeking...

Round One Answers

1. Who has won more Tour de France stages? Mark Cavendish by himself or Marcel Kittel, Peter Sagan and Alexander Kristoff combined? (Cavendish has 30 against 29 combined)

2. True or false? Eddy Merckx is the only rider to win three Monuments in the same year? (True! He did it four times)

3. How many riders have won won a stage at all three of the Grand Tours in the same calendar year? (Three, Miguel Poblet, Pierino Baffi, Alessandro Petacchi)

4. Which country has more Tour de France general classification wins? Ireland or Switzerland? (Switzerland 2-1)

5. Which country won the most medals at the 2020 Cycling Track World Championships? (Netherlands 9)

6. Which rider has won the most medals at the Olympics? (Bradley Wiggins 8)

7. Who holds the hour record for both the men and women? (½ point for each, Victor Campenaerts and Vittoria Bussi.)

Round Two Answers

1. How many players have won the Triple Crown events in the same season? (Three, Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry (twice) and Mark Williams)

2. Who won the snooker World Championship first out of the Class of 92 grouping of Mark Williams, John Higgins and Ronnie O’Sullivan? (John Higgins 1998)

3. In what season did Neil Robertson break the 100 century mark in one season? (2013-14)

4. How many Triple Crown Events has Ronnie O’Sullivan won? (19)

5. Who has more ranking titles? Peter Ebdon or Jimmy White? (White 10-9)

6. How many world titles has Reanne Evans won? (12)

7. Who has scored the most centuries at a ranking event? (Ding Junhui, 18 at the 2016 World Championship)

Round Three Answers

1. Who has more Grand Slam singles titles? Steffi Graf and Chris Evert combined or Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic combined? (Graf and Evert 40-36)

2. How many Grand Slam doubles title have Serena and Venus Williams won? (14)

3. Who has won more Olympic medals for tennis? Andy Murray or Rafael Nadal? (Murray 3-2)

4. What is the fastest serve John Isner has ever had officially clocked by the ATP? (157.2 mph)

5. Who did Rafael Nadal beat in the 2019 US Open final? (Daniil Medvedev)

6. In what year did Roger Federer win his first Wimbledon? (2003)

7. Who is the youngest ever winner of a WTA title in this millennium? (Nicole Vaidisova, 15 years 3 months Vancouver 2003)

Round Four Answers

1. How many World Cup Downhill races did Lindsey Vonn win? (43)

2. How many overall World Cup titles did Marcel Hirscher win in his career? (8)

3. In what season did Martin Fourcade win his first World Cup race? (2009-10)

4. How old was Mikaela Shiffrin when she won her first World Cup race? (17)

5. Who became the first Brit to ever win the World Cup Snowboard title in 2020? (Katie Ormerod)

6. How many jumpers have completed the Four Hills Grand Slam? (3, Sven Hannawald, Kamil Stoch and Ryoyu Kobayashi)

7.Who has won the most Women’s Biathlon World Cup races? (Magdalena Forsberg (42))

Round Five Answers

1. What is the time for Usain Bolt’s 200m world record time? (19.19)

2. What total is higher? Jonathan Edwards’ triple jump world record or adding together the world records of Javier Sotomayer’s high jump, Armand Duplantis’ pole vault and Mike Powell’s long jump? (Edwards 18.29 against 17.58)

3. Which country has won more medals in the All-Time Summer Olympic medals table? Australian, China or Italy? (Italy wins 577 to 564 (ITA) and 497 (AUS))

4. How many Olympic medals have Jason and Laura Kenny won combined? (11, 7 for Jason and 4 for Laura)

5. Who holds the women’s world record for the marathon? (Brigid Kosgei)

6. Which European country has hosted the most Olympic games summer and winter not including games awarded in the future? (France, 5)

7. Who has more Olympics medals? Michael Phelps by himself or Carl Lewis, Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt combined? (Phelps wins 28-27)

Round Six Answers

1. What year did Shane Byrne win his first BSB title? (2003)

2. In 2017 who became the first woman to win a solo World Championship motorcycle race? (Ana Carrasco)

3. Who is the youngest ever winner of a Moto GP World Championship? (Marc Marquez in 2013 at the age of 20 years and 266 days)

4. Who won the first Formula E championship in 2014-15? (Nelson Piquet Jr)

5. How many World Superbikes races has Jonathan Rea won? (88)

6. What year did Fernando Alonso win his first 24 Hours of Le Mans race? (2018)

7. Who finished third in the 2019 BSB Championship behind Scott Redding and Josh Brookes? (Tommy Bridewell)

Bonus Round Answers

1. Who won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations? (Algeria)

2. Who is the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs (Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan))

3. Who was the top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues before the Coronavirus suspension? (Ciro Immobile Lazio 27 goals)

4. What year did England win the FIFA U-17 World Cup? (2017)

5. Which three players shared the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018-19? (Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang)

6. What club did Jose Mourinho start his managerial career at? (Benfica)

7. Who won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup? (James Rodriguez (6))

Bonus Question Solution

84 (5+4+23+11+29+6+6)