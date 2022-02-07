Watch the 'Sports and Sustainable Development Goals in Childhood' conference LIVE from UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, in partnership with Eurosport.

Sport and physical activities that are adapted to the various stages of child development can contribute to socialisation.

Should specific physical activities and sports be prioritised according to the age of the child or adolescent in order to support their physical, social and cognitive development? How do physical activities and sport practiced by children and adolescents contribute to achieving sustainable development goals? How can more awareness be raised in this context about sustainable development challenges? What are the levers for action at European level?

These challenges will be examined during the ministerial conference organised within the context of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Experts, stakeholders and decision-makers will discuss best practices. They will look at the role of sports at the different stages of child development in terms of health, physical integrity and sustainable development education.

The conference will be moderated by:

Julian Jappert, Director of the European think tank 'Sport and Citizenship'

Géraldine Pons, Director of Eurosport France

David Bernard-Bret, Senior Director Marketing of Eurosport – Discovery Sports

