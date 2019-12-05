Welcome to Morocco, a first-rate destination for sports

It’s the ideal moment to escape to sunny climes, and what better place to escape to than Morocco? As one of Africa’s most popular tourist destinations, welcoming 12.3 million tourists in 2018, the country does everything to make sure its visitors are received in the best possible way. Since its creation in 2007, the Moroccan Agency for Tourism Development (SMIT) has notably been doing everything it can to develop the infrastructure of a country that boasts several pull factors: its climate (of course), its economic and geopolitical stability but also its diverse landscapes which including mountains, deserts and beaches that enable the practice of several different sports.

Because although some go to Morocco to make the most of its atmosphere and its varied landscape, it is also possible to embark on a more physically demanding trip to the four corners of the country. It’s time to explore the best spots for golf, kitesurfing, horse riding and polo that Morocco has to offer.

Tee off like a pro in Rabat

In April of this year, Mustapha Zine, vice-president of the Hassan II Tournament Association, explained to Le Point magazine that Morocco had “a veritable golfing tradition”. And it's difficult to say the contrary given the multitude of greens in the country dedicated to getting that little white ball into that all-important hole. But one name stands out in this long list: that of the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat. Its name is no doubt familiar to golf fans, and with good reason.

Built during the reign of the late King Hassan II and designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr, this golf course, which is just a fifteen-minute drive from the centre of the capital Rabat, has notably hosted stages of the professional circuit of the European Tour (the Hassan II Trophy) and the Ladies European Tour (the Lalla Meryem Cup) for decades. Located in the middle of a forest of cork oaks on a domain covering 440 hectares, three courses (red, blue and green) are accessible, as well as a high-level practice area with both a covered and uncovered section. All of this makes the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam a golfing reference in a country which plans to keep pushing the development of the sport.

Take off with kitesurfing in Dakhla

Kitesurfing is a spectacular sport which thrill-seekers can practice in Dakhla, an exceptional spot in Morocco. This town situated in the Western Sahara region in the south of the country, on the Atlantic coast, is considered a true kite surfer’s paradise. Accessible by plane, Dakhla has recently hosted one of the stages of the Kitesurfing World Cup, thus bearing testimony to the quality of its facilities and its perfect weather conditions almost all year round: constant wind, plenty of sun and a moderate water temperature.

As the SMIT explain on their official website, the Dakhla Eco-resort, situated around a half hour’s drive from the airport, offers quality accommodation as well as the chance to practice a wide range of water sports: kitesurfing (for beginners and pros alike) but also surfing, paddle boarding, windsailing and even windsurfing. May to September is the best time to visit if you want to ride the Dakhla lagoon in the best conditions, although it is possible to practice the sport there all year round.

Unwind on horseback in El Jadida

Situated just under 100km north of Marrakech, the town of El Jedida is inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. A fortified city built by the Portuguese at the beginning of the 16th century, it has a perfect geographical location on the Atlantic coast. Every year since 2008 it has hosted the continent’s biggest equestrian fair, and as such it is perhaps the ideal town for horse riding.

Morocco has become a privileged destination for horse trekking fans, who can discover the country’s aesthetic riches and the beauty of its landscapes at whatever pace they wish to set. In El Jadida the luxurious Mazagan Beach resort offers a range of equestrian activities: horse riding on the beach (or pony riding for children), horse riding lessons and more: everything you need to unwind on horseback in the most adequate of conditions.

Try Polo in Marrakech

Morocco has a well-established equestrian tradition. It is therefore only natural that polo has made a name for itself in the kingdom. Fans of this sport will be over the moon at the Jnan Amar Polo Club near Marrakech, with the former located just a twenty-minute car ride from the country’s most visited city. This domain stretches over 50 hectares and is home to two polo fields which have hosted international competitions in recent years including the Patron’s Tour or British Polo Day. The academy also offers classes from beginner level upwards: surely enough to convince you to pick up your mallet and try a few shots.