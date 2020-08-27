Dear Eurosport user,

You might have noticed that things look a bit different around here. Today marks the most significant reinvention of our web presence in more than four years as we bring live sport and all the content you’d usually expect on eurosport.co.uk together in one place.

Everything you loved on the old site will still be here, but our news, scores and videos will be complemented by our live sport, which will become a key part of your experience too. So if you want to watch live Tour de France action on the same page where you read The Warm-Up every morning, now you can do that.

It’s a reinvention of our offering and gives you a more complete experience. A bit like when Pep Guardiola first asked Lionel Messi to give it a go as a false nine. Maybe.

You will have noticed some changes back in April with the launch of the Watch page – but today we really step things up with a fresh new black design and the wider integration of our live sport, making it even easier for you to find and enjoy your favourite events live on Eurosport.

What is happening and why are we doing this?

We want to put all of our Eurosport content in one place – so there’s even more sport to enjoy.

We’ve improved how we look as well, stripping back to a black and white design.

You can still access hours of on-demand videos and all your usual articles, features and live scores, but if you sign up you can also watch unmissable exclusive live events on Eurosport, such as the Giro d’Italia or the Australian Open.

What can you expect in future?

The work doesn’t stop here. Our mission to serve you with the best experience we can provide is never finished: that means better software, better apps, better features and better content.

These are some of the plans we have in store…

Further integrating our live sport, making it available from articles, match pages, sports home pages and more.

Continuing to invest in the storytelling and live scores that you already know from eurosport.co.uk.

The Olympics! A year later than expected but Tokyo 2020 will be a celebration of sport like few we have seen before and you can watch every event live on eurosport.co.uk

And in the not too distant future, a brand-new app. If you don’t have it already, don’t miss out.

How can you let us know what you think about these changes?

All this work is being done with the intention of improving your experience, but we know that change can be unsettling. We’ve listened to user feedback throughout the development process and now we want to know what you think about the new design and the new site.

We know that not everyone will like the changes but we ask for your patience and promise to refine your experience as we go forward. You can send us your feedback here.

