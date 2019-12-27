Who was the sportsperson of the year?

Tom Adams - Dina Asher-Smith

At 24, Asher-Smith became the first British woman to claim a major international sprint title with her British record run of 21.88 in the 200m at the World Athletics Championships. Silvers in the 100m and the 4x100m marked her out as a triple threat at the Tokyo Olympics, where she will be the face of the Games for Britain. Charismatic, engaging and brilliant, Asher-Smith is a superstar.

Ola Fisayo - Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith’s continuous growth to a cementing place as one of the best in the word with a world title in 2019 was joyful to see come to fruition.

Carrie Dunn - Bianca Andreescu

The Canadian enjoyed a spectacular year, beginning with a delightful run in Auckland back in January, and despite a couple of irritating injuries interrupting her, she piled up the trophies - Indian Wells, the Rogers Cup, and her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Ben Snowball - Katarina Johnson-Thompson

After years of stage fright at major championships, KJT finally burst out of Jessica Ennis-Hill’s shadow to smash the British heptathlon record and clinch world gold. Her battle with Belgium’s Nafi Thiam promises to be a headline event in Tokyo next summer.

Dan Quarrell - Eliud Kipchoge

Kipchoge was undoubtedly the sportsperson of the year. His unbelievable achievement in breaking the two-hour marathon barrier was much more than simply an athletic feat – it was a mark which transcended sport and redefined what we thought was possible.

Video - Watch: Eliud Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon barrier 01:56

James Gray - Ash Barty

A bit rogue but Ash Barty has done brilliantly, winning the French Open, the WTA Finals and securing world No 1, the first Australian since 1976 to do so. Barty was a professional cricketer four years ago. Now this!

Peter Sharland - Mikaela Shiffrin

Shiffrin, and it isn’t even close. Shiffrin went to never-before-seen levels last year. She won four Crystal Globes, two World Championships gold medals and smashed the previous record for victories in a single World Cup season (she got 17 the previous record was 14). Shiffrin is a generational athlete and she is poised to break every single record going. What’s terrifying is that she’s still only 24.

Freddie Clayton - Judd Trump

Trump finally got good. Two of the triple crown and now someone is officially better, on his game, than Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Video - The greatest shot of all time? Trump's moment of magic against Higgins 01:34

Michael Hincks - Eliud Kipchoge

Easy. Eliud Kipchoge. He described going sub-two like putting man on the moon, and his astronomical achievement was not only a celebration of how far the human body can push itself, but an intriguing insight into how technology can play a role in completing such otherworldly feats.

Marcus Foley - Dina Asher Smith

Dina Asher Smith. Claimed a hat-trick of golds at the Europeans and followed that up with two silvers and a gold at the worlds – a nice run into an Olympic year.