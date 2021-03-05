Brand new and exclusive hour-long special on Eurosport 1

In-depth feature interviews on Eurosport.co.uk

Social takeover on Facebook and Twitter

Exclusive content on Eurosport app

On Monday March 8, Eurosport UK will deliver a variety of multi-platform content celebrating International Women’s Day.

IWD Women in Sport, a brand new hour-long special – airing at 7pm on Eurosport 1, will headline the day’s activity, featuring honest and insightful opinion around key issues and talking points across a broad range of sport.

Orla Chennaoui, the face of Eurosport’s Grand Tour cycling coverage, will host the discussion with guests including former England netball head coach Tracey Neville, former British tennis number one Annabel Croft and UCI professional cyclist Lizzy Banks. Further interviews include 12-time snooker world champion Reanne Evans and Faye Ho – entrepreneur and the newest owner of a British Superbike and road racing team.

‘We get trolled a lot more than men’ – Tracey Neville on the life of a woman in sport

Discussion focuses on bias in sport, the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, plus re-living memorable sporting moments from years gone by.

Viewers can also stream live via the Eurosport app, with full length interviews available exclusively from 8pm.

Further content will be available across Eurosport’s digital platforms including additional feature interviews on Eurosport.com, supported by a social takeover on Facebook and Twitter.

Monday will also see the launch of the latest episode of Eurosport’s brand new Trailblazers series featuring Olympic gold medal sprinter Cathy Freeman.

Simon Downing, Head of Eurosport UK, said: “Fans are at the heart of everything we do, and we are very proud to be offering this tribute for International Women’s Day. There is so much to celebrate in women’s sport and we’re delighted to be a platform to help highlight this diversity to our audiences.”

